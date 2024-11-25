Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday, November 24 felicitated the three newly elected BJP legislators following their triumph in the recent assembly by-polls held in the state.

In a significant win for the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the BJP-led coalition clinched victory in all five constituencies where by-elections were conducted in Assam. BJP candidate Ghatowal secured the Behali Assembly seat, while the United People's Party Liberal's (UPPL) Nirmal Kumar Brahma triumphed in Sidli. Meanwhile, Asom Gana Parishad's (AGP) Diptimoyee Choudhury secured the Bongaigaon seat, further cementing the alliance's dominance.

Additionally, BJP candidates Diplu Ranjan Sarma and Nihar Ranjan Das emerged victorious in Samaguri and Dholai, respectively.

The by-elections were part of a larger electoral process covering 48 assembly seats and two Lok Sabha constituencies across 15 states. Among the notable contests were key battles in Uttar Pradesh and Wayanad, Kerala, where Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra contested her first election.

On Saturday, Chief Minister Sarma revealed the BJP's roadmap for the 2026 Assam assembly elections, highlighting the party's strategic focus on five crucial constituencies, particularly in regions with significant religious minority populations.

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