Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on the occasion of International Women’s Day, pledged his government's support to empower women as they move forward to achieve their dreams.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister extended greetings to the women across the state, describing them as "strong, enterprising and trailblazers".

Sarma wrote, "Assam's women - strong, enterprising and trailblazers! In every sphere, our Nari Shakti is marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to realise our dreams of a 'Viksit Assam' and we are empowering them in their pursuits."

Assam's women – strong, enterprising and trailblazers!



In every sphere, our Nari Shakti is marching shoulder to shoulder with their male counterparts to realise our dreams of a Viksit Assam and we are empowering them in their pursuits.



To all the women, Happy #WomensDay ♀️ pic.twitter.com/64mwFQMFYV — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) March 8, 2025

Sarma also conveyed his best wishes on the occasion to all women.

He shared a heartwarming video as an ode to women.