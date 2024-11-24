Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma hailed BJP candidate Diplu Ranjan Sarma's landslide victory in the Samaguri seat, which marked the 'end of Congress's 24-year hold on the constituency'.

Diplu Ranjan Sarma claimed the seat with a margin of 26,200 votes aginst Congress candidate Tanzil Hussain.

Taking to his official X handle, Chief Minister Sarma praised the party for winning the seat despite 65-70 per cent minority voters, terming it a 'special victory'.

He stated, "A special victory in Samuguri by-election! Won by 27,000 votes despite 65-70% minority voters, ending Congress’s 24-year hold."

A special victory in Samuguri by-election! Won by 27,000 votes despite 65-70% minority voters, ending Congress’s 24-year hold. Our policy of “appeasement to none, justice for all” is delivering results. Committed to PM @narendramodi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka… — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) November 24, 2024

Furthermore, CM Sarma cited the party's policy of “appeasement to none, justice for all” for delivering results.

He also appreciated Prime Minister Modi's leadership, stating, "Committed to PM Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas."

The saffron party shattered the Congress's stronghold in Samaguri.

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The win is significant for the BJP as Samaguri has long been a Congress bastion.

Tanzil Hussain, the son of veteran Congress leader and Dhubri MP Rakibul Hussain, was expected to hold onto the constituency, but the BJP's aggressive campaigning and strategic outreach to voters turned the tide.