In a move aimed at bolstering Assam’s economic landscape, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma held a virtual discussion with Vedanta Group Chairman Anil Agarwal.

The conversation focused on unlocking Assam's economic potential and exploring Vedanta’s expansion plans in the state. The collaboration with such a global industry leader is expected to drive substantial economic growth in Assam.

As part of the ongoing efforts to attract investment, Assam’s Minister for Industry, Commerce, and Public Enterprise, Bimal Borah, extended a formal invitation to Anil Agarwal during the London roadshow for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit. The high-profile summit is scheduled to take place on February 25-26, 2025, in Guwahati.

The Advantage Assam 2.0 summit is poised to be a game-changer for the state, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to attend. The event aims to bring in significant investments, opening up a multitude of employment and development opportunities, particularly for Assam’s youth.