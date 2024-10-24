Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi on October 24 claimed that there is a rising discontent within the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). due to which many are planning to leave the party.

Addressing the media, Gogoi remarked that the atmosphere in the Assam appears to favour the Congress, as residents have expressed optimism over the announcement of the party's candidates. He claimed that the internal differences within the BJP have reached a boiling point, leading to widespread dissatisfaction among party workers.

Gogoi pointed to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's leadership as a key factor driving the discord. According to him, since CM Sarma's transition from the Congress to the BJP, the Chief Minister has sidelined long-time BJP workers who have contributed to the party's growth over the years. This perceived neglect, Gogoi asserted, has left a significant number of BJP members feeling alienated and disenchanted, prompting some to consider leaving the party to align with the Congress.

"The disillusionment among BJP's own ranks is evident," Gogoi stated, "as the hard-working members who have dedicated themselves to the party’s success find themselves overlooked under the current leadership. The resentment towards the BJP leadership, especially towards the Chief Minister, has created an opportunity for the Congress to strengthen its presence in Assam."

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