Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday unveiled a slew of facilities within the Assam Legislative Assembly complex, including a command and control centre.

Apart from a high-tech command and control centre, the chief minister also inaugurated a cafeteria and a sandstone monolith pillar representing ancient Assam.

Sarma commended the efforts of Speaker Biswajit Daimary and the officials for their roles in modernising the assembly premises.



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Taking to his X handle, Assam CMO wrote, "HCM Dr. @himantabiswa inaugurated the newly established Command and Control Center, smart pole, digital corridors, and a cafeteria at the Assam Legislative Assembly premises today. This was followed by the unveiling of a sandstone monolith pillar, symbolizing the exquisite craftsmanship and historical legacy of the Kachari kingdom.The state-of-the-art Command and Control network, featuring operational centers, CCTV cameras, Wi-Fi hotspots, digital displays, and public address systems, is designed to enhance the Assembly's infrastructure. HCM expressed confidence that these initiatives will significantly boost efficiency and progress at the @AssamAssembly".

He emphasised that these initiatives are part of a broader effort to modernise the assembly through technology while simultaneously preserving Assam's rich cultural heritage.

Expressing his delight at unveiling a replica of the Kachari Kingdom's monolithic pillar within the assembly complex, the CM said that this installation represents a lasting commitment to conserving and promoting tribal art, culture and heritage.