Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed strong confidence in the potential of the state to host a thriving automobile manufacturing ecosystem.

Speaking during a meeting with CEOs and leaders of South Korea's automobile ancillary firms, Sarma emphasized that such an industry could significantly transform the socio-economic landscape of the North East.

He extended full support to the companies, encouraging them to establish a base in Assam, highlighting the state's strategic advantages, including easy access to India's $100 billion auto industry and Southeast Asia.

South Korean business leaders heard a powerful pitch about investment opportunities in India's northeastern state of Assam during a major roadshow in Seoul on Monday. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma highlighted special incentives and strategic advantages available to foreign investors in the region.



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"The Government of India will be more proactive in facilitating investments in Assam," Sarma told business leaders at the Advantage Assam event. "This is because the Government of India's policies, initiated by our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are aimed at developing the northeastern region and ensuring that growth and industry reach the region."

Sarma emphasised multiple advantages for potential investors. "When we go to Assam, we benefit from a locational advantage, a strategic advantage, and also special dispensation from the Government of India. This makes it an even more important destination in our country," he said.

The Seoul roadshow marks the first leg of Sarma's five-day diplomatic mission to East Asia, which includes Tokyo. The visit aims to drum up foreign investment interest ahead of the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2' summit.