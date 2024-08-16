Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma reaffirmed his commitment to ensuring fairness and transparency within the state administration. Sarma said that it is his duty to prevent any harassment or unfair treatment in jobs, transfers, and other matters.

"It is my duty to ensure that no one faces harassment or unfairness in jobs, transfers, or any other matters," Sarma stated. "In return, it is the responsibility of all government employees to contribute to a corruption-free society and work for the welfare of citizens."

Earlier in July 2024, the Chief Minister announced at a press conference that Grade III and Grade IV jobholders in Assam may soon enjoy the facility of mutual transfers, similar to the policy previously implemented for teachers. Sarma highlighted his earlier efforts as the state’s education minister, where he had introduced a mutual transfer policy allowing teachers to work closer to their home districts.

"During my tenure as the education minister of Assam, I had made a policy of mutual transfer between teachers of different places of Assam. Because of this policy, many teachers of Assam were able to work in their home district," Sarma recalled.

The Chief Minister further informed that over the past year, the Assam Government has provided more than 43,000 Grade III and Grade IV jobs. For these jobholders, the new mutual transfer facility will enable them to change their workplace to their hometowns through mutual understanding, a move that is expected to benefit a large number of employees across the state.