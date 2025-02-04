External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar met Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday to discuss key development initiatives in Assam and the state’s pivotal role in advancing India’s Act East and BIMSTEC policies.

Following the meeting, Jaishankar shared his views on X, stating, "Glad to meet CM Assam @himantabiswa ji this morning. Discussed development initiatives in Assam, and its centrality to the success of our Act East and BIMSTEC policies."

BIMSTEC (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) is a regional organization comprising seven member nations—Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Thailand—focused on enhancing economic and strategic cooperation.

Chief Minister Sarma briefed Jaishankar on his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea, and Japan, where he witnessed strong international appreciation for India’s economic progress. He further revealed that Jaishankar will address the upcoming Advantage Assam: Investment and Infrastructure Summit 2025, scheduled for February 25-26 in Guwahati, where he will highlight Assam’s strategic importance in India’s Act East policy.

The Act East Policy, spearheaded by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), aims to strengthen economic collaboration, cultural ties, and strategic partnerships with Asia-Pacific nations. It also seeks to enhance connectivity between India’s Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, and neighboring countries.

In preparation for the summit, Assam Minister Ashok Singhal had earlier hosted an Investors' Roadshow in Bengaluru in January, signaling the state's commitment to attracting investment and infrastructure development.