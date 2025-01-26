Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led the 76th Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugarh on January 26, where he unfurled the Tiranga.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam CM stated that the celebrations marked a historic day for Assam, calling it "a fine testament to the atmosphere of peace and progress in our state."

Chief Minister Sarma became the first sitting chief minister of the state to participate in Republic Day celebrations in Dibrugah.

In Dibrugarh, CM Sarma initiated the celebrations in a "green way" by planting 20 saplings at the Chief Minister's Secretariat premises. He also enquired about the condition of saplings planted earlier.

The Assam Chief Minister paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Thana Chariali.

During his address at the celebrations, CM Sarma highlighted new initiatives:

- Chess will be included in the school curriculum to enhance children's development.



- A new Department of Startups will be established.



- Assam's goal: "From Dependent to Contributory state."

He emphasised that Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar stood as a beacon of hope, striving to restore human dignity and equality for people deprived by untouchability, deeply rooted in the caste system.

He also touched upon the Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, which focuses on sectors such as infrastructure, electronics, renewable energy, tourism, and logistics.

CM Sarma further praised the progress Assam has made under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, stating, "Once defined by gunshots at night, today, Assam is a symbol of tranquility."

The Chief Minister also highlighted significant milestones, including the declaration of Assamese as a classical language and Charaideo Moidam's recognition as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

"Under PM Modi's leadership, a Semiconductor Facility is being set up by the Tata Group in Jagiroad. This Rs 27,000 crore project will create 27,000 job opportunities and position Assam as a global hub for chip production," the Chief Minister's office quoted Sarma.

Finally, the CM noted that the 'Year of Reading' initiative has fostered intellectual curiosity across all sectors.