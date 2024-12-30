In a heartfelt acknowledgment of the labour force shaping Assam’s future, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma saluted the dedication of Shramjeevis engaged in critical infrastructure projects, including the construction of the Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover.



Sharing a series of pictures on X (formerly Twitter), the Chief Minister highlighted the relentless efforts of "Team Assam" to create quality infrastructure for a "Viksit Assam" (Developed Assam). "Day or night, winter or summer, our team is working round the clock to ensure timely and top-notch development," Sarma stated.



The images showcased the ongoing construction activities at the flyover site, where progress appears to be in full swing. Sarma expressed his gratitude, saying, "Salute to our Shramjeevis for their unwavering commitment to meeting project deadlines and contributing to Assam’s transformation."



The Noonmati-Dighalipukhuri flyover is among several ambitious projects spearheading Assam's infrastructural revolution, aimed at boosting connectivity and easing urban traffic.





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