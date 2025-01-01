Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma laid the foundation stones for two major infrastructure projects in the state capital. The initiatives include the modernisation of the Assam State Zoo cum Botanical Garden and the construction of a state-of-the-art 1,000-seater auditorium at Jyoti Chitraban.

The ambitious projects, with estimated costs of Rs 362 crore and Rs 54 crore respectively, aim to enhance Guwahati's stature as a hub for wildlife conservation and cultural development.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Chief Minister emphasized the dual focus of the projects in preserving biodiversity and promoting Assam's rich cultural heritage.



Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma flagged off 56 new electric buses in Guwahati, bolstering the city’s eco-friendly public transport fleet to 256 vehicles.



"These electric buses represent a commitment to both public comfort and safeguarding the environment," the Chief Minister stated during the launch event.



Additionally, Sarma inaugurated a newly built Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara, designed to enhance travel convenience for passengers commuting to and from Guwahati. Particularly beneficial for travelers from Upper Assam, the modern facility was constructed at a cost of Rs12 crore and offers a range of passenger-friendly amenities.





Also read: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma flags off 56 new electric buses, inaugurates state-of-the-art ISBT in Guwahati