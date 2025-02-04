Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on February 4, met with Union Minister of External Affairs S. Jaishankar, to discuss key matters related to Assam's growing international presence.

During the meeting, CM Sarma briefed the Union minister about his recent visits to Bhutan, South Korea and Japan, where he witnessed widespread admiration for India's growth story.

Furthermore, the Assam CM also highlighted the positive reception these countries had towards India's development, emphasising the growing global recognition of the nation's progress.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma mentioned that at the upcoming 'Advantage Assam 2' conclave, Minister Jaishankar will address the "critical role of Assam in India’s Act East Policy".

Earlier, Chief Minister Sarma visited New Delhi on February 3 following the Union Budget 2025 presentation, engaging in high-level discussions with Union Ministers to advance Assam’s economic and industrial prospects.

His visit primarily focused on fine-tuning the agenda for the upcoming Advantage Assam 2.0 Summit, a landmark initiative aimed at attracting investment and enhancing infrastructure in the state.