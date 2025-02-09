Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma met with Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani and Anant Ambani to discuss the state’s potential as India's next hub for Industry 4.0.

The meeting focused on exploring ways in which Reliance could collaborate with Assam, further aiming for a transformative change in the state.

CM Sarma expressed his appreciation and emphasised the importance of positioning Assam as a leader in the industrial revolution. The discussions highlighted several key areas for cooperation, aiming to foster growth and innovation in the state’s industrial landscape.

Taking to his official X handle, CM Sarma exalted the meet and stated, "Had a great meeting with Shri Mukeshbhai Ambani and Shri Anant Ambani yesterday , and I truly appreciate their time..."

Earlier on February 7, CM Himanta met with the Chairman of Tata Sons and Tata Group Natarajan Chandrasekaran at the latter's Prithviraj Road residence in New Delhi.

A one-hour-long meeting was held following which discussions were held on the upcoming investments by the Tata Group in Assam, including the semi-conductor plant at Jagiroad.