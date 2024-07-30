Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has expressed his deep sorrow following the devastating landslides in Wayanad, Kerala. In a statement shared on the microblogging site X, Sarma conveyed his heartfelt condolences to the victims and their families.

“I am deeply saddened by the news of the terrible landslides in Wayanad, Kerala,” Sarma stated. He offered his sincere condolences to the families of the deceased and extended his prayers for the quick recovery of those injured.

Tragedy struck Kerala's Wayanad district early on July 30 as massive landslides, triggered by ongoing heavy rainfall, resulted in the deaths of four individuals and left several others feared trapped.

In response to the catastrophe, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reached out to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring full support from the central government. Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund for the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.

Rescue efforts are in full swing, with 250 personnel from various emergency services deployed to the affected Chooralmala area. Two Air Force helicopters have been sent to aid the operations, and an additional team from the National Disaster Response Force is en route.