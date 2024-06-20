Hon'ble Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Deb paid homage to the esteemed Assamese cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabhadev at his mausoleum located in Tezpur Kalibari today. The visit underscored the Chief Minister's commitment to honoring the legacy of the revered figure, who played a pivotal role in shaping Assam's cultural and social landscape.

During the visit, Chief Minister Deb emphasized the state government's dedication to realizing Rabhadev's vision of an 'Assam of Harmony.' He highlighted the ongoing efforts to promote peace and progress across the state, aligning with the ideals championed by Rabhadev.

The tribute at Tezpur Kalibari was a solemn occasion, attended by local dignitaries and residents who gathered to honor the memory of Rabhadev. The Chief Minister's gesture was widely appreciated as a reaffirmation of the state's respect and recognition of its cultural heritage.

Bishnu Prasad Rabhadev, affectionately known as Kalaguru, is celebrated for his contributions to Assamese music, literature, and social reforms. His enduring legacy continues to inspire efforts toward cultural enrichment and societal unity in Assam.