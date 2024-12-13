Taking a significant step toward ensuring clean drinking water for the residents of Jorhat, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma performed the Bhumi Pujan for the Rs 220 crore Jorhat Town Water Supply Project today.

The ambitious project, aligning with the government’s vision of Har Ghar Jal, aims to provide uninterrupted clean water supply to all 19 wards of Jorhat town as well as the Assam Agricultural University (AAU) campus.

The project, which is expected to be completed in 1.5 years, will source water from the Brahmaputra River, ensuring a steady and reliable supply to meet the town’s needs.



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Speaking at the event, the Chief Minister emphasized the importance of the project in improving the quality of life for Jorhat residents and reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to providing basic amenities across Assam.

Once completed, the water supply project will significantly boost infrastructure development in Jorhat, providing a sustainable solution to the town's drinking water requirements.