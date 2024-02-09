Assam Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, has expressed disapproval of Rahul Gandhi's visit to Assam on January 22, coinciding with the auspicious day of the Ram temple consecration ceremony. Sarma asserted that while Rahul Gandhi witnessed a "glimpse of good governance" in Assam, his decision to visit the religiously sensitive district of Nagaon on such a significant day was ill-timed and inappropriate.

Sarma stated that Gandhi's refusal of the invitation to the Ram temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, juxtaposed with his visit to Assam on the same day, raised questions about the former's actions. "In a day when Ram Temple consecration ceremony is taking place and in a satra where around 5000 people will see the consecration ceremony and Rahul Gandhi goes there who has denied the invitation of Ram Temple consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, how is this justified?" questioned Sarma.

Highlighting the religious sensitivity of the district and the potential for conflict, Sarma suggested that Gandhi should have reconsidered his visit, particularly on a day of such significance. "Rahul Gandhi should not have taken the decision to visit Assam on January 22, at least... he should have avoided the visit to Assam on February 22 considering the situation in Assam," remarked Sarma.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude for the strength given to the state on that day, insinuating that the visit could have led to conflict if not for the firm governance in place. "We showed strong and good governance... next time if he comes, we will show even stronger and better governance," said Sarma.