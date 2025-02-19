Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, on February 19, visited the venue ahead of the Advantage Assam 2.0 Investment and Infrastructure Summit to review preparations of the conclave.

The chief minister reviewed the construction of seminar halls, pavilion halls, exhibition halls, dining areas as well as other facilities put in place for the mega event.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day summit on February 25 while Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will remain present at the valedictory session the next day.

Earlier, Sarma chaired a review meeting with all the ministers of his council and senior government officers to take stock of the final preparations for the Summit.

He reviewed all issues related to venue preparation, accommodation, food, seating arrangement, inauguration and various sessions.

The CM also asked them to ensure that the event reflects the rich cultural heritage of the state along with the inherent investment potentials of Assam, an official release stated.