Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma today took stock of the preparations ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to the state on January 20.

CM Sarma today held a meeting at the PWD Inspection Bungalow in Amingaon along with Assam BJP president Bhabesh Kalita and other party leaders where he took a review of the preparations so far.

The Assam CM also took updates on the development works in various constituencies and municipality wards across the state.

Noteworthy is that Union Home Minister Amit Shah will formally inaugurate the Brahmaputra Riverfront beautification project at Panbazar in Guwahati on January 20.

Home Minister Shah is also slated to inaugurate a slew of other development projects during his visit to the state.