Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the newly reconstructed Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge, connecting Morigaon and Jagiroad on February 1.

Taking to his official X handle, the Assam chief minister shared a video of the 1.24-kilometre bridge that has been built at a cost of Rs 80.25 crore.

Highlighting the government's commitment to infrastructure development, he stated that the bridge had been in poor condition for decades before the administration took up its restoration as a crucial step towards realising the vision of a futuristic Electronic City in Jagiroad.

"Our dreams of building a futuristic Electronic city in Jagiroad start with strengthening the fundamental building blocks. For decades, the Jagi Bhakatgaon bridge connecting Morigaon and Jagiroad was in a dismal shape, until we decided to take it up. The bridge opens tomorrow," posted Himanta Sarma on X.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will inaugurate the much-awaited Jagi Bhakatgaon Bridge in Morigaon on February 1.

The new bridge is expected to significantly improve road connectivity in the region, benefiting local residents and driving economic growth.

Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma celebrated his 56th birthday with supporters and well-wishers at his residence in Guwahati.

His supporters visited to extend their best wishes, and brought gifts such as his portrait, a Ganesh murti, flower bouquets and plants.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed his gratitude, saying, "Everyone came to give me their best wishes."