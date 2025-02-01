Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has launched two key digital initiatives—Revenue Court Case Management and E-Deed Systems—to enhance governance efficiency and improve public access to essential services. These initiatives aim to streamline property registration and digitize revenue court processes, significantly boosting transparency and reducing bureaucratic delays.

Under the Revenue Court Case Management, revenue courts will now function online, allowing the filing and resolution of cases through a digital platform. The move is expected to increase efficiency and reduce footfall in physical offices. Similarly, the E-Deed Portal will ensure that all registered land deeds are digitally stored under the NGDRS system, eliminating the risk of document misplacement.

In a significant cultural milestone, Assam's Charaideo Maidams has been inscribed on UNESCO's World Heritage List (Cultural). The Assam government has pledged to preserve this recognition, with a copy of the official certificate to be stored at the Charaideo site and another at the Chief Minister’s office.

Additionally, the state government is set to roll out the Mukhyamantri Atmanirbhar Abhiyan 2.0, under which 75,000 youth will receive financial aid of Rs 2 lakh each - Rs 1 lakh as a government grant and Rs1 lakh as a bank loan repayable within five years. The initiative will connect beneficiaries with PM MUDRA Yojana, fostering entrepreneurship and self-reliance. With 1.62 lakh applicants already registered, the government has mandated the submission of project reports detailing fund utilization. If successful, the program will extend to another 1 lakh youth in the next phase.

Speaking on The Union Budget 2024-25, CM Sarma said that the budget has set a GDP growth target of 10.1 per cent, with the central government borrowing Rs 11 lakh crore. Assam alone contributed Rs 40,000 crore in tax revenue, with an additional Rs 4,000 crore increase expected this year. The budget also introduces major tax relief for middle-class and lower-middle-class citizens, making income up to Rs 12 lakh tax-free. Notably, this far exceeds the ₹3 lakh exemption limit set over 75 years by previous governments.

A crucial budget allocation of Rs 12,000 crore has been sanctioned to revive the Namrup Fertilizer Plant, ensuring a complete restructuring of the facility. The government has clarified that this overhaul will not include any third or fourth unit extensions, but rather a brand-new unit.

With these transformative measures, the Assam government aims to leverage digital governance, empower youth, and drive economic growth, aligning with its broader vision for an efficient, transparent, and progressive Assam.