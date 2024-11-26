Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has sought the immediate intervention of Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, to address the halted construction of the Jorhat-Majuli bridge over the Brahmaputra.

In a letter to the Union Minister, CM Sarma expressed concern over the cessation of work on the vital two-lane bridge project since September 5, 2024.

The project, awarded in August 2021 to the UP State Bridge Corporation Limited under the EPC mode, carries a contract value of approximately Rs 650 crore and is scheduled for completion in December 2025.

Highlighting the gravity of the situation, the CM noted:

The dry season, critical for construction activities, is being lost, risking significant delays and cost overruns.



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Reports suggest the contractor has abandoned the site, stalling progress on this key infrastructure initiative essential for improving connectivity and fostering economic growth in the region.

To address the issue, CM Sarma proposed immediate corrective actions, including:

Initiating re-tendering processes to appoint a new contractor, if necessary.

Ensuring prompt resumption of work without compromising the December 2025 deadline.

The bridge, spanning from Majuli on the North Bank to Jorhat on the South Bank (km 11/690 to km 19/715 on NH-715), is seen as a lifeline for the region, promising to enhance accessibility and stimulate development in Majuli and surrounding areas.

The Chief Minister emphasized the importance of timely completion and expressed optimism that Union Minister Gadkari's intervention would help bring the project back on track.