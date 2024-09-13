Assam’s Leader of the Opposition, Debabrata Saikia, has accused Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma of flouting court directives by failing to issue notices before the eviction of residents from government land in Sonapur, Kamrup Metropolitan district.

Saikia alleged that both the Supreme Court and the Gauhati High Court mandate prior notice before any eviction, even from government land. "The Chief Minister is falsely claiming that such notice is unnecessary, which is a blatant disregard for court orders and constitutional norms," Saikia asserted during a press briefing.

He further criticized Sarma for accusing the Congress party of inciting protests by the evicted individuals. "These accusations are entirely unfounded," Saikia said, expressing disbelief at Sarma's claims.

Adding to the controversy, Saikia revealed that an RTI inquiry had shown no encroachment on government land as of August 29, contrary to reports of ongoing evictions. "Despite official confirmation of no encroachment, eviction activities suddenly emerged in the news," Saikia noted.

The eviction drive in Kochutoli village, part of the Sonapur circle, escalated into violence today. Protesters clashed with police, using sharp weapons, sticks, and stones. The police response included firing, which resulted in the deaths of two individuals.