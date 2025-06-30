Himanta Biswa vs Gaurav Gogoi: Assam CM race neck and neck, reveals survey by VoteVibe LLP

A new survey by VoteVibeLLP has revealed a razor-thin contest in public preference for the next Chief Minister of Assam, with incumbent CM Himanta Biswa Sarma of the BJP narrowly leading over Congress leader and MP Gaurav Gogoi.

According to the poll, 45.6% of respondents favour Sarma, while 44.8% back Gogoi — a mere 0.8% gap, well within the margin of statistical error.

The survey, conducted using Random Digit Dialling (RDD) across Assam with a sample size exceeding 10,000, shows a fascinating demographic and political polarisation unfolding across the state. While BJP+ enjoys a significant edge in party trust with 49.8% support compared to INC+ at 39.3%, the CM preference is much more competitive.

The data shows a clear gender divide: male voters lean more toward Sarma (50%) compared to Gogoi (41%), while female voters favour Gogoi (49%) over Sarma (41%).

Age-wise preferences display deeper polarisation. Youth aged 18–24 show strong backing for Gaurav Gogoi (51% vs 44% for Himanta), suggesting a generational shift in political sentiment. Conversely, middle-aged voters (35–44) exhibit a stronger preference for the incumbent CM, with 51% supporting Sarma versus 40% for Gogoi. Among senior voters (55+), Gogoi again leads with 50%, compared to 38% for Sarma.



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Other candidates, including Badruddin Ajmal (AIUDF), Hagrama Mohilary (BPF), and Pramod Boro (UPPL) registered minimal CM preference, all below 2%. “Others” collectively received 5.1%, and just 1% of respondents were undecided or “Can’t say.”

The survey highlights both high public engagement and a politically charged atmosphere ahead of upcoming electoral cycles in Assam. With less than 1% separating the two leading figures in CM preference, political analysts believe the contest is far from settled, and both parties will need to capitalise on specific demographic support bases in the months ahead.