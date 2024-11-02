Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday hit out at his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma, alleging that the identity of Jharkhand tribes in the northeastern state was being erased by not according them ST status.

Addressing an election rally at Tapkara in Khunti district, Soren said that a large number of people with roots in Jharkhand have been residing in the tea gardens of Assam but their condition was not good.

"The chief minister of Assam pretends to be a well-wisher of the tribals here. But he has erased the identity of Jharkhand tribes in the northeastern state by not providing them Scheduled Tribe (ST) status," Soren alleged.

Barely two weeks after Chief Minister Hemant Soren wrote to his Assam counterpart Himanta Biswa Sarma claiming the marginalisation of tea tribes despite their significant contributions to the economy, the Jharkhand government on Monday approved the formation of a committee to study their plight.



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The decision was taken during a cabinet meeting chaired by Soren.



"Tribals from Jharkhand were taken to other places such as Assam and Andaman and Nicobar by the British. Their number is about 15 to 20 lakh and they are fighting for their rights. It is known that tribals are working in Assam tea gardens but they have not been given ST status so far and are debarred from the welfare schemes meant for them," the CM said.



"Our government invites all original inhabitants to return to Jharkhand. We will form a committee to study this problem under the Minister for Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Class Welfare Department. All-party representation will be there. They will go to those places, study their problems related to housing, jobs, rights etc. Based on the committee's recommendations, the state will introduce welfare measures," Soren told reporters after the meeting.