GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s Prof. Biman B. Mandal, a DST SwarnaJayanti Fellow has been recognized by Vigyan Prasar among 75 Scientists Shaping Today's India.

Hon’ble Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh released the coffee-table book published by Vigyan Prasar titled “75 under 50: Scientists Shaping Today's India” on National Science Day.

This book explores the personal lives and professional accomplishments of 75 scientists, providing an in-depth look at the diversity surrounding them, such as their differing backgrounds, reasons for becoming scientists, obstacles they faced, and their work in different disciplines.

Prof. Biman B. Mandal has been working in the domain of ‘regenerative medicine and tissue engineering which is s a highly interdisciplinary translational research domain, that deals with the body’s ability to repair, heal and regenerate.

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