Researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati conducted a coal mine study on the 'bioremediation' of Acid Mine Drainage (AMD) in Constructed Wetlands. This is the first study to show that AMD from the Northeastern Coalfields (NEC) can be bioremediated using Constructed Wetlands.

The Key Benefits of this Research include optimization of parameters with the use of simple organic carbon to provide an effective sustainable solution for the mitigation of AMD pollution.

This research developed an experimental methodology for the bioremediation of AMD and recommended optimizing the COD/sulfate ratio for the long-term treatment of AMD in CWs. Results have successfully demonstrated the elimination of high acidity, sulfate and metals. Thus, it will help control water pollution and improve water quality through ecosystem restoration of the region.

Highlighting the impact of the research, Prof. Saswati Chakraborty, Department of Civil Engineering, IIT Guwahati, said, “The preliminary findings from this research propose an effective strategy to manage the extremely acidic AMD from the NEC, which remains to be a challenging source of water pollution and environmental contamination due to mining activity in this region.”

Acid Mine Drainage refers to the acidic wastewater generated from coal mines (or any polymetallic mines) containing high amounts of sulfate, iron, and various toxic heavy metals.