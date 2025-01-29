Outgoing Assam Director General of Police (DGP) GP Singh bid an emotional farewell during a ceremonial parade at the 4th Assam Police Battalion, expressing his gratitude to the people of the state. Reflecting on his tenure, Singh stated, "I will be honored if the people of Assam consider me a worthy son of the state."



Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to social media platform X to commend Singh’s contributions. The Chief Minister acknowledged that under Singh’s leadership, Assam witnessed unprecedented peace and stability, with crime rates plummeting to historic lows, conviction rates improving, and law enforcement becoming stronger. Sarma highlighted Singh's crucial role during critical moments, including the CAA agitation, and personally visited his residence to extend best wishes for his new assignment as Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).



In his farewell address, GP Singh expressed deep gratitude to the officers, jawans, and staff members of Assam Police. He credited their dedication, discipline, and commitment for elevating the force’s national stature. Singh emphasized that their unwavering service and teamwork had been instrumental in achieving key milestones in policing.



As he stepped down, Singh urged Assam Police to uphold its honour, integrity, and reputation in the years ahead, expressing confidence in the force's ability to continue excelling in safeguarding the state.





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