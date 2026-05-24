IMD issues thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for Assam and Meghalaya

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a thunderstorm and heavy rainfall alert for Assam and Meghalaya over the next four days, warning of very heavy rain in several areas on May 24 and May 25.

According to the IMD’s latest sub-division-wise weather warning issued on May 24, thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and squally winds are likely to continue across both states till May 27.

The weather department has forecast widespread rainfall activity, with isolated places likely to experience intense downpours, thunderstorms, and gusty winds during the period. Heavy rainfall is also expected to continue on May 26 in several districts.

Officials stated that no major weather warning has been issued from May 28 onwards, indicating a likely improvement in weather conditions after the current spell.

The IMD warning has raised concerns over possible waterlogging, localised flooding, disruption in road connectivity, and damage caused by strong winds and lightning, especially in vulnerable and low-lying areas.

Authorities have advised residents to avoid unnecessary travel during thunderstorms and remain cautious in areas prone to landslides, flooding, or falling trees and electric poles.

People have also been urged to closely follow official weather updates and advisories issued by the IMD and local administrations.

Meanwhile, disaster management authorities and district administrations in several parts of Assam and Meghalaya are monitoring the situation and remain prepared for any weather-related emergencies during the forecast period.