Rescue teams made two diving attempts on January 7 at the flooded coal mine in Assam's Dima Hasao district, where nine workers have been trapped since January 6.

The Indian Army and Assam Rifles dispatched specialised divers and engineers to the Umrangso mine site, setting up lighting systems for round-the-clock operations.

Union Coal Minister Kishan Reddy has also mobilised Coal India Limited's resources following an urgent appeal from Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. The multi-agency rescue effort now includes NDRF, SDRF, military personnel, and specialised teams from the Navy and Air Force.

State Mines Minister Kaushik Rai, overseeing operations at the scene, confirmed that engineers are working to pump water from the mine shaft. The flooding occurred when workers reportedly struck an underground water source, causing a sudden inrush that trapped the miners inside the rat hole mine.

Police investigations have uncovered evidence suggesting illegal mining operations. Authorities have arrested one suspect, Punish Nunisa, and are pursuing additional leads under various mining law violations.