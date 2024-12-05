Jharkhand BJP leader Pratul Shah Deo on December 5 supported the Assam government's move to ban the consumption of beef in restaurants and public places, calling it a positive step. Deo emphasised that Congress should accept the decision, recalling that Congress leaders had previously called for such a ban during allegations of beef distribution during by-elections.

“Congress had demanded a ban on beef consumption, so now the Assam government has acted in the interest of the opposition,” he said.

This follows criticism from Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed, who accused the state government of adhering to the principles of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). “The BJP party has been attacking our Constitution. The Indian Constitution guarantees every person the right to choose their food and attire. The government’s actions are against the Constitution and discriminatory towards Muslims, lower-caste Hindus, and other communities,” Ahmed said.

On Wednesday, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the extension of the Assam Cattle Preservation Act, which had previously restricted cattle slaughter, to now include a ban on beef consumption in hotels, restaurants, and public functions across the state. The law, enacted in 2021, had already succeeded in limiting cattle slaughter, and the new move is seen as a broader effort to curb beef consumption in public spaces.

CM Sarma explained that the original ban applied only near temples, but now the prohibition has been expanded statewide. "From now on, beef will not be served in public places, hotels, or restaurants," Sarma confirmed.