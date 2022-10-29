Attending a National Judicial Seminar on October 29, held at Kaziranga, Assam, Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju enumerated the crucial role judiciary plays while dispensing justice and the evident change it is undergoing since the inception of the system of digitisation in judiciary.

Enumerating how application of rational minds become the core aspect while implementing justice as well as jobs without harming the environment, Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju said, “How as a team can achieve the visions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, should be the primal goal. Role of Judiciary is going to be extremely crucial. Application of rational minds while implementing certain policies while coming together in such august gathering where senior dignitaries come together and deliberate on issues is well appreciated. People come to us and say give us jobs, government should create jobs, How do we provide jobs, how do we create employment. Definitely not by destroying environment but through sustainable development that India has committed itself at global forums.”

Union Law Minister, Kiren Rijiju, applauded the tremendous development made by the Indian Judiciary since the introduction of a digital system and its role in dispensing justice with respect to the environment protection.

The seminar deliberated on the theme of environment and sustainable development, role of Judiciary and digitisation of Indian Judiciary and its impact in dispensation of justice. The event was inaugurated by Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiu in presence of judges of the Supreme Court, Chief Justices of various high courts including Justice RM Chhaya of the Gauhati High Court, and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam Chief Minister said, “Calling for environmental conscious lifestyle a mass movement, as visualised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at COP26 Summit, Glasgow, India made five commitments, a grand vision to deal with the challenges of climate change”.

Enumerating the laws with respect to protection of environment and wildlife, CM Sarma said, “Article 48 and Article 48 (A) incorporates protection of nature and conservation of country’s natural resources. Article 48 envisages protection of breeds of cattle, prohibiting slaughter of cows, while Article 48 (A), encourages the state to improve the environment and to safeguard forest and wildlife of the country.

“Compassion for all living creatures should be the ultimate goal as envisioned by PM Modi. The parliament passes numerous anti-pollution laws to protect the environment. Sensible planning, balanced deployment of Green technology would give us realistic solutions to save the environment. The state government has taken number of steps for environmental and wildlife protection. It has contemplated to make the natural habitats free from encroachment to minimise human-elephant conflict. The government has also decided to increase the forest cover of Assam from 36 percent to 38 percent by way of large scale plantation,” added CM Sarma.

