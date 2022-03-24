Assam State Films Finance and Development Corporation will organise a special screening of 'The Kashmir Files' in every district of the state. Taking to the facebook account, Assamese singer and music composer Simanta Sekhar announced a special screening of the movie and asked to contact the authorities for screening in the districts of Assam.

The Kashmir Files slowed in its second week, but it has now surpassed the 200 crore mark. The film's Wednesday earnings were estimated to be around 10 crore. The film has surpassed the lifetime earnings of the previous post-pandemic blockbuster, Sooryavanshi, and is now the most successful Hindi film since the pandemic.

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus Kashmiri Pandits in then Jammu and Kashmir in 1990. Written and directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film stars Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, Pallavi Joshi, Puneet Issar and others.