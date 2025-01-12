Assam Forest Department officials in Kaziranga National Park celebrated the first birthday of 'Pori,' the youngest elephant by organising a health check-up of all elephants.

A team of veterinarians examined their overall physical conditions, especially for abscess, fungal infections and foot nail overgrowth, an official said.

An atmosphere of fun and gaiety prevailed at the Kohora range as balloons and cakes for human guests were on display.

The pachyderms were given a special treat of seasonal fruits of banana, sugarcane, oranges, grapes and apples, he said.

Kaziranga has a total of 65 departmental elephants and 39 private elephants.

Birthday girl ‘Pori’ was a bit shy and largely stood close to her ever-watchful mother ‘Bhadoi’ while her two-year male playmate ‘Gadapan’ was all playful and curious about the fruit treats being handed over.

The visitors, especially children, enjoyed the birthday party.

Assam Environment and Forest Minister Chandramohan Patowary also wished Pori on her birthday.

“We wish Pori, our youngest member of the Kaziranga family, a very happy first birthday,” Patowary posted on X.

The event helped showcase the rich traditional heritage of human-elephant bonding in Assam and how they are treated as part of one’s own family.