A leopard was beaten to death in Bokakhat after it attacked three men, who were on their way to fields, to provide drinking water to their cattle.

The three men, who were injured during the attack have been identified as, Bitopan Doley (15), Lalit Doley (45), and Malay Medak (20) of Dusutimukh village.

Following the attack, the trio sustained hand injuries on their back, neck, and hands and are currently undergoing treatment.

After learning about the incident, the Dergaon forest department came to recover the leopard but a group of unruly people in the area found the leopard and chased the big cat following which the mob beat the animal to death.

The dead leopard has been sent by the forest department for postmortem to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) in Panbari.