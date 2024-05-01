Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voter turnout in Northeast reaches 66.14 per cent in Phase 1, 66.71 per cent in Phase 2
The General Elections 2024 in India have seen significant voter engagement, with turnouts of 66.14% and 66.71% in the first two phases respectively. The Northeast region of India, holding 25 Parliamentary Constituencies, has also shown active participation.
The ongoing General Elections 2024 have witnessed significant voter participation across India, with a turnout of 66.14% recorded in Phase 1 for 102 Parliamentary Constituencies (PCs) and 66.71% in Phase 2 for 88 PCs that went to polls in two phases.
The data underscores the active engagement of citizens in shaping the democratic process.
In the North East India region, where 25 Parliamentary Constituencies are located, polling has concluded in 21 constituencies, reflecting the region's proactive involvement in the electoral exercise.
However, four constituencies from Assam are set to go to polls in Phase 3 on May 7, 2024, ensuring comprehensive representation from the region in the electoral process.
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