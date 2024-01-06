The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has issued a lookout notice for Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Shahjahan Sheikh. This decision comes in the aftermath of a brazen attack on an ED team en route to raid Sheikh's residence in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. The raid was linked to the ongoing investigation into the public distribution system (PDS) scam.

On January 5, the ED officials faced a hostile mob of nearly a thousand people, allegedly supporters of Sheikh, who aggressively confronted them with the apparent intention to cause harm. The team, tasked with conducting raids at the TMC leader's residence, was met with a violent assault as they approached Sandeshkhali.

In a statement, the ED revealed that the mob not only physically attacked their officials but also seized mobile phones, laptops, and cash from the team members. The incident has raised concerns about the safety of law enforcement officials and the escalating tensions surrounding the investigation into the ration distribution scam.

The Enforcement Directorate, in response to the attack, swiftly issued a lookout notice for Shahjahan Sheikh. This notice has been circulated to all airport authorities and the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent his escape from the country. Sources within the probe agency suggest that Sheikh has been evading authorities since the assault on ED officials near his residence.

An FIR has been registered against Shahjahan Sheikh based on the formal complaint lodged by the ED. The incident highlights the challenges faced by investigative agencies in the pursuit of justice and the increasing volatility surrounding the PDS scam investigation.