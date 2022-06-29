Lovlina Borgohain’s coach to get Rs 2.5 lakh per month: Assam CM
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state govt has decided to provide 2.5 lakh per month to Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s coach amid preparations for the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.
- Assam Govt to provide 2.5 lakh to Lovlina Borgohain's Coach
- Sports pension will be provided to medal winners of any World Championship
- Training for sprinter Hima Das will also be arranged
GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state govt has decided to provide 2.5 lakh per month to Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s coach amid preparations for the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.
Lovlina won bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 in the women's welterweight event, becoming the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.
In the same tweet, he also announced that the arrangement for training sessions of sprinter Hima Das will also be arranged by the state government.
Taking to Twitter, Biswa Sarma wrote, “We have decided to provide ₹2.5 lakh per month to the personal coach of Smt @LovlinaBorgohain for the next Olympics. Training for sprinter Smt @HimaDas8 will also be arranged. A games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players.”
We have decided to provide ₹2.5 lakh per month to the personal coach of Smt @LovlinaBorgohai for the next Olympics. Training for sprinter Smt @HimaDas8 will also be arranged.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022
A games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players. pic.twitter.com/9RYUUXUFRa
In preparation for the games, a games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players.
One of India’s most exciting prospects, Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in the run up to the last Olympics. The 22-year-old was forced to pull out of the 100m and 4x100m relay finals due to the injury. She ran in the 200m final but finished fifth to miss out of the Tokyo Olympics, which would have been her first.
In another tweet, Chief Minister Biswa Sarma announced that the government shall provide sports pension to medal winners of any World Championship other than those of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics.
We shall provide sports pension to medal winners of any World Championship other than those of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022
It needs mention here that Sarma today inaugurated a gymnasium-cum-reception hall at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium complex in Barsapara, Guwahati, and laid the foundation for a parking-cum-commercial complex.
Inaugurated a gymnasium-cum-reception hall at Assam Cricket Association Stadium complex, Barsapara & laid foundation for a parking-cum-commercial complex on 11-bigha plot allotted by GoA.— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022
We’re focusing on identifying sports talents across Assam & providing suitable facilities. pic.twitter.com/zJkBPT19sg
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