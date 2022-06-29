GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday announced that the state govt has decided to provide 2.5 lakh per month to Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain’s coach amid preparations for the next Olympics to be held in Paris in 2024.

Lovlina won bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 in the women's welterweight event, becoming the third Indian boxer to win a medal at the Olympics.

In the same tweet, he also announced that the arrangement for training sessions of sprinter Hima Das will also be arranged by the state government.

Taking to Twitter, Biswa Sarma wrote, “We have decided to provide ₹2.5 lakh per month to the personal coach of Smt @LovlinaBorgohain for the next Olympics. Training for sprinter Smt @HimaDas8 will also be arranged. A games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players.”

We have decided to provide ₹2.5 lakh per month to the personal coach of Smt @LovlinaBorgohai for the next Olympics. Training for sprinter Smt @HimaDas8 will also be arranged.



A games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players. pic.twitter.com/9RYUUXUFRa — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022

In preparation for the games, a games village is being planned at Sarusajai that will be able to accommodate at least 250 players.

One of India’s most exciting prospects, Hima had sustained a hamstring injury while running 100m heats during the National Inter-State Athletics Championships in the run up to the last Olympics. The 22-year-old was forced to pull out of the 100m and 4x100m relay finals due to the injury. She ran in the 200m final but finished fifth to miss out of the Tokyo Olympics, which would have been her first.

In another tweet, Chief Minister Biswa Sarma announced that the government shall provide sports pension to medal winners of any World Championship other than those of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics.

We shall provide sports pension to medal winners of any World Championship other than those of the Commonwealth Games, Asian Games and Olympics. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) June 29, 2022

It needs mention here that Sarma today inaugurated a gymnasium-cum-reception hall at the Assam Cricket Association Stadium complex in Barsapara, Guwahati, and laid the foundation for a parking-cum-commercial complex.