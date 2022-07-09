Even as Indians continue to feel the pinch of rising fuel prices, Hindu God Shiva and his spouse Goddess Parvati today rode through the streets of Assam’s Nagaon district to register a protest against the same.

Yes, you read right.

Earlier today, two activists, dressed up like the two Gods from the Hindu pantheon, enacted a mini play on the streets to protest high fuel prices and unemployment, among other issues.

The skit, visualized by Nagaon’s Dulal Bora, showed the actor playing Shiva riding a Royal Enfield bike while Goddess Parvati road pillion. After the bike breaks down mid-journey, the deities are shown having an intense argument.

Birinchi Bora, 38, who played Lord Shiva in the skit, has been arrested on the basis of an FIR filed by the youth wing of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Earlier today, Bora, without breaking character, told media: “We elected Narendra Modi hoping that he would rule justly. He said that he would reduce fuel prices. However, he has been caught lying as fuel prices have skyrocketed across the board. Due to the woes of the people, I have been compelled to come down from the Heavens. On top of that, there is a major unemployment problem as well. How are common people expected to survive?”

At the Nagaon Sadar police station, BJP workers moments earlier greeted the lead actor with chants of “Jai Shri Ram”, while he retaliated with shouts of “Joi Aai Asom” (glory to Assam).

BJP workers in Nagaon have expressed fury and dismay at this performance for “hurting religious sentiments by depicting Hindu Gods.”

“Protests should be there as it is everyone’s democratic right. However, protests should be constructive and not destructive. This protest using Hindu Gods is not acceptable at any cost,” said Nagaon ABVP leader Mrityunjoy Bora.