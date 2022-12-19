Panic gripped Manipur's border town Moreh for hours after an abandoned bike suspected to be fitted with explosives was discovered near the Key Location Point Checkpost.

Meanwhile, security forces rushed to the spot after receiving the information and cordoned off the area.

On the other hand, Additional SP Operation Yumnam Premjit, Commandant and Deputy Commandant of 5 Assam Rifles and also teams of Moreh Police Station and Commandoes swang into action along with the bomb disposal squad, however, no explosives in the bike.

Following this several vehicles were left stranded along Imphal-Moreh National Highway.

The 5 Assam Rifles showcased exemplary human gestures and served food to the stranded passengers along the National Highway.

Also Read: Manipur: Amid FIFA world cup celebration 50-year-old woman shot dead, accused arrested

On the other hand, earlier on December 17, amid the FIFA world cup celebration, an elderly woman was reportedly shot dead in Manipur on December 19.

As per reports, a 50-year-old woman was shot dead and the body has been kept at Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Science (JNIMS).

Following the incident, the police arrested one identified as Khangenmben Devkanta.

The deceased has been identified as Salam Ningol Laishram Ongbi Ibetombi Devi who hailed from Singjmei Wangma Bheigyabati Leikai in Imphal East.

As per the victim's husband, the woman was holding a 2-year-old baby in her lap when she was shot.

Notably, two bullets were fired at their residence One passed through their wall while the other hit the woman.

Porompat police station has registered a case under FIR No. 342(12) 2022 PRT-PS u/s 302 IPC and 25 (1-C) Arms Act.