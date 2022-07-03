Assam Minister Pijush Hazarika today reached the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal to take stock of landslide victims who are currently undergoing treatment in Imphal.

According to Hazarika, who has been sent to Manipur by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as many as 5 landslide victims from Assam have been rescued and are undergoing treatment.

Most of the victims are daily wage workers sent by a national construction firm to work at the under-construction railway track which will connect Manipur’s capital Imphal with the Jiribam district.

“As per directions of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir, today I visited @ImphalRims to take stock of the health conditions of 3 rescued victims out of 5 (all from Assam) from the massive landslide incident at Tupul, Manipur who are still undergoing treatment at the institute,” Hazarika posted on Twitter.

As per directions of HCM Dr.@himantabiswa sir, today I visited @ImphalRims to take stock of the health conditions of 3 rescued victims out of 5 (all from Assam) from the massive landslide incident at Tupul, Manipur who are still undergoing treatment at the institute. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/kOEEScU7BZ — Pijush Hazarika (@Pijush_hazarika) July 3, 2022

Meanwhile, the Assam government has arranged the return of the wounded via air as their condition is said to be “stable.”

“With stability in the health conditions of all of them now, I have arranged for their return to Assam tomorrow through Air Asia flight at 11:15 AM on directions of HCM Dr. @himantabiswa sir,’ Hazarika tweeted.

Meanwhile, the death toll in the catastrophic landslides at a railway construction site in the Noney district has reached 37 with the recovery of three more bodies, while over 25 more people are still missing.

According to a defense spokesperson in Guwahati, the bodies of 24 Territorial Army personnel and 13 civilians have been found so far from under the debris. The 25 missing people include six Territorial Army personnel and 19 civilians, he said.