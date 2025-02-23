Security forces in Manipur arrested an active member of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) – Noyon faction on Sunday, February 23.

The individual, identified as Damu Kangjam alias Ningjaba (47), was apprehended from Chingarel Tejpur under the jurisdiction of Porompat Police Station in Imphal East District.

Authorities confirmed his involvement in extortion activities targeting the general public, private enterprises, and government officials.

In a separate operation, security forces dismantled two illegal bunkers in Chingmang and L. Champhai village under Leimakhong Police Station in Kangpokpi District. These bunkers, believed to have been used for unlawful activities, were swiftly removed as part of ongoing security measures.

Meanwhile, authorities ensured the safe movement of 314 vehicles transporting essential goods along National Highway-2 (NH-2). To prevent disruptions, stringent security measures have been implemented, including the deployment of security convoys in vulnerable and sensitive locations.

As part of an intensified security strategy, a total of 110 Nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts, covering both hill and valley regions. No detentions were reported in connection with any violations during these security checks.

The authorities have also issued a public advisory against misinformation and fake videos. Citizens are urged to verify any circulating content through the Central Control Room’s rumor verification helpline (9233522822).

Furthermore, an appeal has been made for the immediate return of looted arms, ammunition, and explosives to the police or nearest security forces to maintain law and order in the state.