GUWAHATI: Pijush Hazarika, Minister for Water Resource, Parliamentary Affairs, Information,Public Relations, Printing and Stationery today participated two microfinance loan waiver incentive meets at Nagaon and Morigaon.

In Morigaon, 3,500 out of 15,970 beneficiaries who regularly repay their microfinance loans received cheques today under the Assam Microfinance Incentive and Relief Scheme 2021.

Similarly, in neighbouring Nagaon district, out of 86,955 first class beneficiaries who make regular repayment of loans, 6000 beneficiaries were handed incentive relief cheques today.

Making an address, Hazarika said: “It is a tremendous achievement for the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government as it could waive a total amount of Rs. 8,500 crore of the microfinance loans.”

Health Minister Keshav Mahanta also participated at the Nagaon meeting organised at histric Nehru Bali.

They handed over the waiver cheques to 6000 beneficiaries.

Minister Hazarika claimed that the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government continues development process and promised that the government is committed to solve the flood problem of the Morigaon district.

Hazarika also revealed that a medical college would soon be set up in Morigaon.

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