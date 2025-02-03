A minor girl belonging to the Adivasi community was allegedly molested on the campus of Assam University, Silchar, under the jurisdiction of Dwarbond Police Station, Cachar.

The accused, identified as Farukh Ahmed, is reportedly also works on the same campus.

The victim's statement has been recorded, and a case has been registered.

The accused was initially evading arrest, prompting the university authorities to be contacted for assistance in apprehending him.



Also Read: Assam: Bus carrying picnic revellers overturns in Dima Hasao’s Umrangso, 42 injured

The case has been registered under Dwarbond PS Case no. 6/2025, U/s 75(2)/351(2) BNS, R/W Sec 12 of the POCSO Act.

The incident has inter-community implications, and authorities have been monitoring the situation closely.

After sustained efforts, the police successfully arrested the accused, Faruque Ahmed, 57, son of the late Arab Ali from Sarapur, under Badarpur Police Station, District Sribhumi.

Further investigation into the matter is ongoing.