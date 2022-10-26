The Assam police have arrested five persons so far with regard to the Miya museum case.

Notably based on a case filed with Ghograpar police station five persons- Sadeq Ali, Jekibul Ali, Mahar Ali, Abdul Baten and Tanu Kumar Dhadumiya were arrested after they were detained by the police for questioning.

It is to be mentioned here that out of the five accused, Sadeq Ali and Jekibul Ali have already been in Tamulpur police custody for their alleged role in terror activities and with the Miya Parishad, have been taken on five days police remand.

On the other hand, Mahar Ali, Abdul Baten and Tanu Kumar Dhadumiya have been arrested for setting up the Miya Museum and their alleged links with Al-Qaeda affiliated groups and have been taken on two days of police remand.

Earlier on October 25, three arrested Jihadis who are currently under Nalbari custody, have confessed to being in contact with the Miya museum members.

Speaking exclusively to India Today NE, Superintendent of Police, Nalbari, Pabindra Kumar Nath said, “A few days ago, three jihadis were arrested on suspicion of being AQIS recruiters and who are now being kept under remand of Nalbari police. During interrogation, we found that the arrested persons were in contact with the members of the Miya Museum. Also, the arrested members of the Miya Parishad who were brought to the police station will be interrogated for the same, to ascertain whether they were in contact with the AQIS/ABT members. Apart from the three arrested Jihadis, two others who are suspected to be trained cadres will be brought from Tamulpur to Nalbari police station for interrogation with regards to their terror activities.”

Meanwhile, interrogation of the arrested persons is currently going on.