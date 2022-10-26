In the latest development to the Miya museum row, Assam police detained Tanu Dhadumia for inaugurating the Miya museum and also interrogation would be carried out about his association with Al-Qaeda (AQIS) and Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT).

On the other hand, police have also detained eight other people from the state in connection with the Miya museum.

Sri Tanu Dhadumia

Vill- Kawaimari

PS - Namrup, Dibrugarh has been detained in connection with Ghograpar PS Case no.163/22, U/S- 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC , R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act. Further investigation and interrogation would be carried out about his association with AQIS/ABT. — GP Singh (@gpsinghips) October 25, 2022

Following this Tingkhong police has further taken him to Dibrugarh for further interrogation.

Notably, a team of Nalbari District Police accompanied by Namrup and Naharkatia Police (Dist Dibrugarh) picked up Tanu Dhadhumia (Professor, Naharkatia Junior College), resident of Kaworimari Gaon under Namrup PS in Dibrugarh district from his residence yesterday in connection with Ghograpar PS case no. 163/22 u/s 120B/121/121A/122 IPC R/W sec 10/13 UA (P) Act.

Tanu Dhadhumia was detained for an hour at Dibrugarh PS for questioning before being taken to Nalbari by the Police team.

Another case has been registered at Lakhipur PS, Dist Goalpara against Tanu Dhadhumia for inaugurating the controversial museum. However, Dhadhumia is not arrested yet.

Earlier on October 23, 2022, Tanu Dhadumia inaugurated the ‘Miya Museum’ at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita under the Goalpara district following which the video of the event went viral on social media.

On the otherhand on October 25, Goalpara Police detained the president of the Miya Parishad (Miya Council), M Mohor Ali, for inaugurating the Miya Museum in Assam's Goalpara, following which he was arrested after interrogation.



The development comes after the Goalpara district administration sealed up the Miya Museum on October 25, a day after the museum was inaugurated by the Miya Parishad (Council) at Lakhipur in Dapkarvita under the district.

Ali was been picked up from Lakhipur and brought to Goalpara Sadar police station for interrogation.

Ali was arrested at the end of the interrogation under Ghograpar PS Case no.163/22, U/S- 120(B)/121/121(A)/122 IPC, R/W-Sec -10/13 UA(P) Act.