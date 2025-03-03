The Mizoram Police has issued an advisory urging air passengers traveling via Lengpui Airport to refrain from carrying firearms or ammunition without valid licenses. The move comes in response to the frequent seizure of unregistered bullets at the airport.

The police emphasized that possession of firearms or ammunition without the necessary permits is a violation of the Arms Act. Travelers who do not have the required licenses must ensure proper registration to comply with legal provisions.

To prevent inadvertent violations, passengers have been advised to thoroughly inspect their luggage, clothing, and other belongings before heading to the airport. Additionally, authorities have cautioned individuals carrying bags or parcels on behalf of others to verify their contents beforehand to avoid potential legal consequences.