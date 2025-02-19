Raijor Dal MLA Akhil Gogoi was expelled from the Assam Legislative Assembly after raising allegations of corruption in the Jal Jeevan Mission related to Guwahati’s water supply.

Gogoi accused individuals of misappropriating funds and demanded a high-level probe into the alleged irregularities. He further claimed that a minister, agitated by his remarks, resorted to a personal attack, which ultimately led to his expulsion from the House.

Describing it as "the biggest scam under BJP rule," Gogoi criticized the government's handling of public funds and called for accountability.

On the Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) recruitment process, Gogoi demanded the dismissal of all appointees linked to alleged irregularities and sought an adjournment motion to discuss the issue in detail.

Addressing syndicate operations in the state, he termed the situation “alarming” and urged the government to take immediate corrective measures.

Gogoi also raised concerns over the Umrangso mining disaster, where 11 workers remain trapped. He demanded that the Assembly session be suspended until the workers are rescued and called for the deployment of a fact-finding team to assess the situation on-site.



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