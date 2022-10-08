In a government notification released on October 7 on the orders of Governor of Assam, Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan and Sadiya MLA Bolin Chetia have been conferred cabinet status effective from January 10, 2022.

While Prasanta Phukan has been conferred with the chairmanship of Assam Industrial Development Corporation Limited, Bolin Chetia has been conferred with the chairmanship of Assam Gas Company Limited.

"Both the Chairmen in the Cabinet rank shall draw their entitlement/Claims as admissible to them through the respective PSE after proper budgeting," stated the notification.

Meanwhile, preparations are in full swing for the official inauguration of BJP's largest office in the Northeast, located in Guwahati.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and National BJP President JP Nadda will be inaugurating the office in a ceremony that will be held on October 8.

The office will serve as the regional headquarters of the BJP party. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, and other key state party officials would also be present at the inaugural event.

The one lakh square foot, six-story structure will offer cutting-edge amenities, including a guest house and a contemporary media center. 5,000 people can fit inside, according to party sources. Another prominent party leader claimed that the new structure, which is worth Rs 25 crore, was built with donations from party members.